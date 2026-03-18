Crystal Palace have already enjoyed their first taste of the AEK Arena in Larnaca, Cyprus – as the Eagles ramped up preparations towards Thursday night's UEFA Conference League Round of 16 second leg, which could end in a historic spot in a European quarter-final.
- How to watch & follow Thursday's Round of 16 second leg.
- Hear from Manager Oliver Glasner and forward Jørgen Strand Larsen here.
In contrast to their previous European trips so far this season, Palace's matchday minus-one training session took place in the opposition stadium, with Oliver Glasner's players jet-setting to Cyprus earlier before touching down, getting their boots on – and getting set for a must-win game.
Training in the relatively new AEK Arena – George Karapatakis, which was opened in 2016 and has a capacity of just over 8,000, Palace got familiar with their surroundings, where they will go in search of another historic result on Thursday evening.
Following a goalless draw in the first leg at Selhurst Park, the Eagles will need to score for the first time in three meetings with AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Conference League this season – or win on penalty kicks – in order to progress.
But whilst Dean Henderson is missing the trip through illness, the Eagles have been bolstered by the return of Daniel Muñoz, whom Glasner confirmed is fit to start Thursday night's game.
Enjoy the best images and footage above and below!
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Match Details
AEK Larnaca v Crystal Palace
- Thursday, 19th March
- 17:45 GMT / 19:45 EET local time
- AEK Arena
- UEFA Conference League play-off round, second leg
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+.