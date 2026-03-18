In contrast to their previous European trips so far this season, Palace's matchday minus-one training session took place in the opposition stadium, with Oliver Glasner's players jet-setting to Cyprus earlier before touching down, getting their boots on – and getting set for a must-win game.

Training in the relatively new AEK Arena – George Karapatakis, which was opened in 2016 and has a capacity of just over 8,000, Palace got familiar with their surroundings, where they will go in search of another historic result on Thursday evening.