Recalling the moments before and after his save, when Erling Haaland threw the ball to Marmoush, who was duly denied by Henderson, he smiled: “It sounds mad, but I was buzzing. I was buzzing. I was just thinking, ‘right, this is it, let's go.’
“To be fair, Remi [Matthews] had come in my room earlier that morning and he’d said: ‘I think you're going to save a penalty today.’ It’s mad how it worked.
“When it got given, and then he chucked the ball to Marmoush, I was like: ‘got it, got it, got it.’ It was a long wait – it was VAR – so we're just looking at each other for ages, and I just thought there's so much pressure on him…
“Obviously as a goalkeeper, you're not supposed to save them, are you? So: stay calm, but know your routine. And obviously when I saved it, I just couldn't wait to look behind me, but then there was another ball coming, so I had to stay focused!
“When I laid down on the floor for those five or ten seconds – whatever it was – honestly, it was incredible.”