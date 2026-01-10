There, Henderson relived the emotions of hearing the full-time whistle go at Wembley – his place in history assured: “I can't even put my finger on what it actually was in that moment... pure emotion.

“Obviously, you go through the game and you feel so in control cause it's just a game of football, and you've got to play it like that, ultimately… but the feeling to see the reaction in front of my goal, and everyone going up…

“When I was stepping up to take the goal kick [in injury time], I knew we'd got this! ‘If I kick this far, if I get it off the floor, we've won. We've won.

“And just to hear that atmosphere at that moment… everyone was singing louder than ever. I don't think anyone will ever hear Wembley like that. It genuinely shook. It was insane.

“Obviously, the players are so thankful for all that support, because we needed them that day. Obviously, City were a phenomenal team, but it was all about Crystal Palace – and it was always going to be Crystal Palace's day.”