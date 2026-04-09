The Wales international – who notably scored the winning goal in a European final for Tottenham just last May – says everyone at the club is excited by the occasion presented by hosting serial UEFA Conference League challengers Fiorentina this week.

Palace first host the Serie A giants – who have, in the Conference League’s three previous seasons, reached two finals and a semi-final – at Selhurst Park tonight (20:00 BST kick-off), before travelling to Florence next week.

Now, with the Eagles returning to action for the first time since a memorable win in the Round of 16 in Cyprus – a result which saw them become the first English debutants in Europe to reach the quarter-finals since 1979 – Johnson is raring to get going.

“Yeah, massively [excited],” Johnson said in Palace’s pre-match press conference. “I think looking back in players' careers, moments like this don't really happen too often – never mind twice within the space of a year.

“I feel really lucky to be at a club that's been performing so well, and now it's just about embracing the moment that we have, and giving everything we've got, because we know we're in such a good position.

"Personally, I'm really excited to get these games going.”