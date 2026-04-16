The Japan international was a core member of the Eintracht Frankfurt side which won the UEFA Europa League under Glasner four years ago, scoring five times in 12 appearances – including the semi-final first leg winner against West Ham United in London – en route to lifting the trophy in Seville.

Palace go into tonight’s UEFA Conference League quarter-final second leg with high hopes of reaching the last four of the tournament, holding a 3-0 lead against Fiorentina at the halfway mark of the contest.

Even with a healthy first leg lead, however, the challenge of facing a Serie A giant with a strong Conference League at their own ground, the Artemio Franchi Stadium, cannot be underestimated.