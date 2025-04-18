“The players were running, they were investing”

Glasner was asked whether the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday 26th April could be in the back of his players’ minds.

I don't think so. Of course it's somewhere in the back [of our minds], but we don't talk about it. I think the players maybe a little bit, but when we see all the effort we gave into the Newcastle game regarding the physical output, it was one of our highest, maybe the highest or the second highest physical output.

The players were running, they were investing. And even after the 5-0 [goal], it's not that we gave up and just stayed at the back and hoped not to concede one more. For the players who came in, it's the most difficult situation when you get into a game where you are 5-0 down, but the players had a huge effort and wanted to score a goal.

It's not that they were thinking just about the semi-final. Also, when you see this, at half-time with the two late goals at the end of the first-half, it was more or less game over.

I watched the whole game, not just the clips, I watched the whole first-half again, and we had many moments where it was possible to come back into the game – not just the penalty. I'm not just about the penalty, there were many other situations where we didn't get the right finishes, didn't take the right decisions.

You see the game, and this was also my feeling during the game: ‘they are so threatening and we are not.’ But we had a four against three overload. We don't take a finish. In the transition, they have a three against three and they take it. And it's not that they would scored, it's just then you get a feeling, and it's the same what happened with the players, so it's important.

You could see it yesterday and many other times: a football game is always a game of momentum. It's never 90 minutes going into one direction. And then you have to take these moments to get back into the game, to take the lead and we showed this several times this season – but at Newcastle, it didn't work.