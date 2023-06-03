To look back on Olise’s season, one has to begin by wading through a plethora of awards and nominations. Safe to say – and we’re sorry about this – but the 21-year-old’s immense potential is no longer a closely-guarded south London secret.

Not only did the young winger win the plaudits from his colleagues by earning Players’ Player of the Season, he also secured the public vote with Palace’s Goal of the Season – more on that later.

Creative explosion

No Under-21s player in Europe’s top five leagues provided more assists last season than Michael Olise.

We’ll pause a second to allow that fact to sink in.

Not Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal nor Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich, not Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund nor Pedri at Barcelona.