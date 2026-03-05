Club-record signing Jørgen Strand Larsen feels he is adapting quickly to the rigours of Crystal Palace’s Premier League and European football schedule – and is hoping to add to his two goals so far in red and blue when the Eagles visit Tottenham on Thursday night.
- How to watch & follow Thursday night's game at Tottenham (20:00 GMT kick-off).
- Hear from the Manager ahead of the match.
Just over a month since signing for Palace from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Norway international has already made six appearances for his new side, recording two goals and an assist and helping the club continue its historic journey into the UEFA Conference League Round of 16.
Strand Larsen has previously played in the UEFA Europa League with his first professional club, Sarpsborg, but is balancing the demands of English and European football for the first time in his career – albeit with Palace having a week in between matches after Thursday night’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and next week’s Conference League game at home to AEK Larnaca (for which tickets are available).
“It’s obviously been a tight game schedule since I've come,” Strand Larsen said of his start to life at Palace.
“It's been six games in just three or four weeks, and it's obviously what you want – because you always want to play a lot of games, you just need to make sure your mind and your body is ready for it.
“It takes a bit of a different recovery than what I'm used to, but I already feel like I'm able to play at a high level for many games in a short period of time. I feel like it suits me well and I'm looking forward to the future.
“The prep [for Thursday’s trip to Spurs] has been good. We know how it is – it will be a tough place to go – but at the same time we're going there to try and get the three points, and that's what we're prepared for.
“We have a little break in games, so it will be important for us to get some points and a good feeling from that game.”
We are trying to look forward and be positive, and win as many games as we can—Jørgen Strand Larsen
Strand Larsen is encouraged by what he has seen from his Palace teammates in his first month as an Eagle, with many tipping his team to be favourites for this season’s Conference League crown, a year after the club claimed the FA Cup at Wembley.
The forward added: “We need to build some confidence here now and I feel like we're on a good run, even though we lost the game [on Sunday].
“I've obviously just been here for a short time, but my goal and I think the team's goal is to go as far as we can in Europe and hopefully go and win the trophy. We know that it takes one step at a time, and that's what we're going to do: we're going to think about one game at a time, and try and respect every game there.
“And then in the Premier League, obviously, we're just going to try and stay away from the relegation zone, which I think we will. We also know that a European spot isn't too far away as well, so we are trying to look forward and be positive, and win as many games as we can.
"That's always the main target."
Match Details
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
- Thursday, 5th March
- 20:00 GMT
- Premier League
- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+.