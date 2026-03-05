Just over a month since signing for Palace from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Norway international has already made six appearances for his new side, recording two goals and an assist and helping the club continue its historic journey into the UEFA Conference League Round of 16.

Strand Larsen has previously played in the UEFA Europa League with his first professional club, Sarpsborg, but is balancing the demands of English and European football for the first time in his career – albeit with Palace having a week in between matches after Thursday night’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and next week’s Conference League game at home to AEK Larnaca (for which tickets are available).

“It’s obviously been a tight game schedule since I've come,” Strand Larsen said of his start to life at Palace.

“It's been six games in just three or four weeks, and it's obviously what you want – because you always want to play a lot of games, you just need to make sure your mind and your body is ready for it.

“It takes a bit of a different recovery than what I'm used to, but I already feel like I'm able to play at a high level for many games in a short period of time. I feel like it suits me well and I'm looking forward to the future.

“The prep [for Thursday’s trip to Spurs] has been good. We know how it is – it will be a tough place to go – but at the same time we're going there to try and get the three points, and that's what we're prepared for.

“We have a little break in games, so it will be important for us to get some points and a good feeling from that game.”