From the starting XI which began last Thursday’s 3-0 win over Fiorentina, only Evann Guessand – injured, as Glasner confirmed in his pre-match press conference – does not return to the side.

Yéremy Pino, who made a superb impact off the bench as Guessand’s second-half replacement in South London, starts tonight in Florence.

There are four other changes from the team which began Palace’s late 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

In midfield, Daichi Kamada and Adam Wharton start in lieu of Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma, whilst up front, Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta start, with Brennan Johnson and Jørgen Strand Larsen on the bench.

According to competition rules, four of Palace’s starting side – Jaydee Canvot, Maxence Lacroix, Chris Richards and Adam Wharton – could be suspended for any potential semi-final first leg, should they pick up a booking tonight.

All yellow cards expire on completion of the quarter-finals, and are not carried forward to the semi-finals. Crucially, however, any suspensions incurred do carry forward.

From the first leg in South London, Fiorentina make three changes to their side, with Pietro Comuzzo replacing the suspended Dodo in defence; Rolando Mandragora back in the XI for Giovanni Fabbian; and former Tottenham winger Manor Solomon in for Cher Ndour.

Fiorentina’s defeat in South London last week was just their fifth in 23 European quarter-final matches in their history, but La Viola have advanced from 10 of their 11 previous European quarter-finals.

However, Fiorentina have never before been this far behind in a European tie after the first leg – with Palace, meanwhile, having lost just once away from home in Europe this season, and having scored in every one of their away games in the Conference League proper.

Fiorentina: De Gea (GK), Pongračić, Comuzzo, Ranieri, Gosens, Mandragora, Fagioli, Solomon, Harrison, Piccoli, Gudmundsson.

Subs: Leonardelli (GK), Christensen (GK), Fazzini, Kospo, Ndour, Kouadio, Baschi, Balbo, Deli, Puzzoli, Fabbian.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews (GK), Clyne, Sosa, Riad, Cardines, Rodney, Lerma, Hughes, Devenny, Johnson, Strand Larsen.