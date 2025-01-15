After make five changes for the Stockport FA Cup tie last Sunday, Glasner has once again shuffled the pack, bringing Dean Henderson, Maxence Lacroix, Tyrick Mitchell and Jean-Philippe Mateta back into his starting XI.

Will Hughes also returns, after an ankle injury saw him miss the opening two games of 2025. He takes his place in the engine room alongside Jefferson Lerma.

Eddie Nketiah, Nathaniel Clyne, Daichi Kamada, Matt Turner are all on the bench - as is Chadi Riad, who made his first start since August in Sunday's FA Cup win. Trevoh Chalobah does not feature after Chelsea recalled the defender from his loan spell earlier today.

Glasner had confirmed ahead of the game that the spate of illness that had afflicted a number of players last week had cleared ahead of their preparation for the trip to the East Midlands.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Guéhi, Lacroix, Muñoz, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Eze, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Riad, Clyne, Schlupp, Kporha, Doucoure, Kamada, Devenny, Nketiah.

Leicester: Stolarczyk, Justin, Vestergaard, Faes, Kristiansen, Winks, Soumare, El Khannouss, Mavididi, Buonanotte, Vardy.

Subs: Iversen, Coady, Thomas, Choudhury, Skipp, De Cordova-Reid, McAteer, Ayew, Daka.