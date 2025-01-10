The Eagles kick off their 2024/25 FA Cup campaign against the Hatters at Selhurst Park this Sunday (15:00 GMT).

Glasner told his pre-match press conference: “Will [Hughes, who missed the match against Chelsea with a foot injury] is questionable, so it doesn’t look like [he will be available].

“We had many ill players this week, or many question marks. Until today, JP [Mateta], Maxence Lacroix and Tyrick Mitchell didn’t train. Caleb Kporha trained for the first time today, but Dean Henderson went home today, being ill.

“It can be that one or two come back tomorrow, but of course not available for starting if you’re in your bed with fever for almost the whole week – so there are still many question marks.”

Glasner was also questioned about the progress of Adam Wharton in his recovery from surgery, noting: “He’s improving but still far away from training with the team, but it’s getting better.

“I can’t tell you if it will take two weeks or three or four, but I think, in January, it is quite unlikely that he will return.”

As to how that sickness has affected training this week, Glasner was optimistic in his response, stating: “It was not difficult. All the healthy players made it quite easy for us because we had one of our best training weeks for months now, even with a small number.

“We had some players from the Under-21s, and the players had some days off after the Chelsea game and when we started again there was great motivation, great mentality to work, and also a very high quality in team training.

“I'm really pleased with how the training sessions were, and this gives me a good feeling for this three-game week that is coming up.”