Players who featured for their respective countries in June were given an extended summer break before returning for pre-season training, and therefore did not feature in our recent 1-0 warm-up win over Millwall.

But having returned to training last week, Friday night’s starting XI will see the likes of Ebere Eze, Dean Henderson, Jefferson Lerma, Daichi Kamada and Ismaïla Sarr all feature for Palace for the first time in 2025/26.

With tickets sold out, Palace TV+ is the best way to watch the players' first minutes this season, with our pre-season bundle package available from £17.99.

With Palace TV+, you'll also be able to watch Palace’s four matches in Austria next week – against FSV Mainz 05 (2 x 60-minute games) and FC Augsburg (2 x 90-minute games) – as we ramp up towards the new campaign.

Our 25/26 pre-season bundle grants access to all of the matches live and on-demand (the full 90 minutes), wherever you are in the world, until Monday, 4th August 2025. This is a one-off payment, which does not auto-renew. Find out more here.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Ahamada, Clyne, Lacroix, Lerma, Sosa, Kamada, Hughes, Eze, Mateta, Sarr.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Hill (GK), Muñoz, Rodney, Ozoh, King, Jemide, Cardines, Mitchell, Wharton, Devenny, Esse, Edouard, Rak-Sakyi.

Match details

Crawley v Crystal Palace