The line-up sees one change made from the side which faced Liverpool at the weekend, with Yéremy Pino coming into the team for his 11th European appearance of the season. Brennan Johnson moves to the bench.

Elsewhere, the Eagles are unchanged from the team which performed well in defeat at Anfield on Saturday, with Manager Oliver Glasner noting in his pre-match press conference some of the stylistic similarities between Liverpool and Shakhtar.

Ismaïla Sarr, who starts tonight, is the highest-scoring active player in this season’s Conference League with seven goals – just one behind Lech Poznan's Mikael Ishak and Samsunspor's Marius Mouandilmadji. Five of those seven strikes have been in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Palace as a collective, meanwhile, have scored in every single away match so far in the competition proper (only failing to do so in the qualifiers against Fredrikstad).

Shakhtar Donetsk make three changes from the side which defeated Kudriva 3-1 at the weekend to stretch their lead to eight points at the top of Ukraine's top-flight.

Valeriy Bondar, Vinicius Tobias and Pedro Henrique all come back the starting XI after they were rested at the weekend.

Shakhtar: Riznyk (GK), Tobías, Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique, Ocheretko, Alisson Santana, Pedrinho, Marlon Gomes, Eguinaldo, Kauã Elias.

Subs: Tvardovskyi (GK), Marlon Santos, Newertton, Isaque, Azarov, Ghram, Bondarenko, Nazaryna, Lucas Ferreira, Luca Meirelles, Obah, Traoré.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews (GK), Riad, Clyne, Cardines, Sosa, Hughes, Devenny, Lerma, Johnson, Strand Larsen.

Match Details

Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace