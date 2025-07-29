Palace will play two hour-long matches (13:00 & 14:20 BST) against the Bundesliga side, with alternative teams selected for each game.

First match (13:00 kick-off)

The line-up for the first match sees the front three of Ebere Eze, Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta, against his former club, again start as they did against Crawley.

Defender Chris Richards is back for his first outing of pre-season, following his extended summer break after representing USA at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Meanwhile, Dean Henderson will be between the posts, with the back three completed by Jefferson Lerma and Mofe Jemide.

Palace XI (13:00 BST match): Henderson (GK), Richards, Lerma, Jemide, Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Rodney, Cardines, Edouard.

Second match (14:20 kick-off)

A fresh XI for the second match will see Eddie Nketiah leading the attack. He will be supported by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, looking for his second goal in pre-season after netting against Millwall.

Marc Guéhi will marshal the defence, with summer signings Walter Benítez and Borna Sosa both included.

Palace XI (14:20 BST match): Benítez (GK), Clyne, Lacroix, Guéhi, Ahamada, Kamada, Devenny, Sosa, Esse, Rak-Sakyi, Nketiah.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Rodney, Cardines, Edouard.

How to watch

Palace TV+ is the best way to watch from Austria, with our pre-season bundle package available from £17.99.

With Palace TV+, you'll also be able to watch two further matches from Austria later this week – against FC Augsburg (2 x 90-minute games) on Friday, 1st August – as we ramp up towards the new campaign.

Our 25/26 pre-season bundle grants access to all of the matches live and on-demand (the full 90 minutes), wherever you are in the world, until Monday, 4th August 2025. This is a one-off payment, which does not auto-renew. Find out more here.

Match details

Crystal Palace v Mainz 05