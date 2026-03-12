Returning from suspension to take his place at the heart of defence is Maxence Lacroix, with Chadi Riad moving to the bench.

As confirmed at Oliver Glasner’s pre-match press conference, Daniel Muñoz, injured in the 3-1 win at Spurs, has not recovered in time for this game.

He is replaced by Brennan Johnson, in a switch which is likely to see the No. 11 moved to the right side of defence, a possibility Glasner also alluded to prior to tonight.

Elsewhere, Jean-Philippe Mateta – injured since late January – returns to the matchday squad after resuming training on Monday. He is among the substitutes tonight.

Should Nathaniel Clyne come off the bench to face Larnaca, it would be his 250th Palace appearance in all competitions.

For Larnaca, new manager Javier Rozada – only appointed earlier this week by the Cypriot Cup holders – opts for continuity, as he makes no changes to the AEK Larnaca team which defeated Akritas Chlorakas 3-0 last Friday.

Riad Bajic, the forward who got the winner here back in October with an impressive finish, starts again.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Sarr, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Guessand, Johnson, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Benitez (GK), Matthews (GK), Riad, Rodney, Cardines, Clyne, Sosa, Lerma, Devenny, Hughes, Pino, Mateta.

AEK Larnaca: Alomerovic (GK), Godswill, Milicevic, Saborit, Garcia, Pons, Ledes, Miramon, Rohden, Bajic, Ivanovic.

Subs: Paraskevas (GK), Demetriou (GK), Ioannou, Gurfinkel, Kyriakou, Cabrera, Mudrazija, Thoma, Loukaidis, Gerasimou, Gonzalez.