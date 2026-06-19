The Eagles now know when they will play all 19 of their Premier League opponents, but there are plenty of other dates to watch out for.

Palace have the small matter of eight Europa League league phase matchdays to plan for, plus domestic cup dates and international breaks.

Time to get them diarised!

Key dates in 2026/27

Please note, all dates are subject to change, with all times below listed in UK time.

For a full list of 26/27 fixtures, please click here.

Every Palace fixture is added automatically to the Official Palace App, where we'll notify you of any fixture changes as soon as they happen. You can download it for free here.

It is worth noting our fixtures on the following weekends are subject to movement due to the UEFA Europa League matchdays on the preceding Thursdays.