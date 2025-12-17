On his team's standards...

It's always the same.

It's a European night at Selhurst, so it's the fourth European game at Selhurst ever. Everybody should enjoy it, everybody should enter the pitch, I told the players, with a smile on their face and expressing themselves, and just showing why they are part of the squad and doing everything to win the game, and doing everything to support their teammates on the pitch.

That's what we expect in every single game and not more.

We have our foundation, and our foundation is always respecting the opposition, and looking at ourselves, and we have our standards, and the players know our standard is always giving 100%, and this is what we expect from each other, what we demand from each other, and this is the only thing I demand every single game.

There is no space for playing with maybe 95%, regardless which team we are playing. So that's what I expect tomorrow.

On qualification prospects...

To be honest, now I don't care what happens in February, because the two games will be at the end of February!

We hope that we get another game, the first semi-final game in the EFL Cup on the 13th of January, so we could play three game weeks until the 17th, but then the last two weeks in January will be definitely one game a week, because there are the two Champions League and Europa League games. That means we have these two weeks to recover, to train and then we will be ready again.

Of course, if it is, we will take the games, but of course we want to go straight to the knockout stage.

On Finland as a country...

I was in Finland watching João Klauss [who played for Glasner at LASK] live, and that was my, honestly, my only trip to Finland.

Not this year, but I would like to go there. I heard a lot about Finland, how nice it is, and about the polar lights in winter, and so I will go there definitely.

It's the country of lakes, and I think we have a very long border to Russia. I think you are number one in the world in education, in school. You don't know this, but I know it, because I have three children!

I think you are a role model. Finland is a role model in a few parts in our society.

And yeah, football, I think you can compare it with Austria. It's maybe not top of the world, but yeah, having two clubs now in the Conference League, and doing okay, both have the chance to qualify for the qualification round, so it's doing well.