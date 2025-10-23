Factfile

Manager: Imanol Idiakez

Nickname: Κιτρινοπράσινοι (The Yellow-greens)

Ground: AEK Arena

Founded: 1994 (31 years ago)

In their manager’s words...

In his press conference previewing Thursday's game, Larnaca manager Imanol Idiakez said his team were looking forward to the experience of stepping out at Selhurst Park.

"We are expecting a very nice game, in an incredible stadium," he said. "I'm very happy to live such an experience.

"A great effort will be needed, the opponent's level is very high. I am sure that the players will give their best.

"We will have to be perfect in our performance and at the same time hope the opponent will not play so well.

"We know very well the opponent's level, a lot will have to happen for us to gain anything from this game, but we will try to overcome our limits.

"Sometimes you should not think about what is next but what you have in front of you, so that you can prepare properly. The most important thing is tomorrow's game.

"We are very happy [with the preparation]. We have fought hard since the summer to get to this point. We know that the favourite in tomorrow's game is Crystal Palace. Let's prove that AEK is a team that can be competitive at this level."