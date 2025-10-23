Read on below for the view from Larnaca ahead of tonight's game.
View from the opposition: Imanol Idiakez on Selhurst Park and the challenge of facing Palace
Crystal Palace host our first-ever European fixture in a major continental competition proper on Thursday (23rd October, 20:00 BST), with Cypriot Cup holders AEK Larnaca in South London – here is what manager Imanol Idiakez had to say ahead of the tie.
Factfile
- Manager: Imanol Idiakez
- Nickname: Κιτρινοπράσινοι (The Yellow-greens)
- Ground: AEK Arena
- Founded: 1994 (31 years ago)
In their manager’s words...
In his press conference previewing Thursday's game, Larnaca manager Imanol Idiakez said his team were looking forward to the experience of stepping out at Selhurst Park.
"We are expecting a very nice game, in an incredible stadium," he said. "I'm very happy to live such an experience.
"A great effort will be needed, the opponent's level is very high. I am sure that the players will give their best.
"We will have to be perfect in our performance and at the same time hope the opponent will not play so well.
"We know very well the opponent's level, a lot will have to happen for us to gain anything from this game, but we will try to overcome our limits.
"Sometimes you should not think about what is next but what you have in front of you, so that you can prepare properly. The most important thing is tomorrow's game.
"We are very happy [with the preparation]. We have fought hard since the summer to get to this point. We know that the favourite in tomorrow's game is Crystal Palace. Let's prove that AEK is a team that can be competitive at this level."
It is a game where as a team we must not make mistakes—Zlatan Alomerović, Larnaca goalkeeper
Larnaca goalkeeper Zlatan Alomerović joined his manager at the press conference, adding: "I always try to give my best and help the team. These games are very important, especially for me who is 34-years-old.
"They [Palace] are indeed one of the most difficult games in the competition. The preparation is always the same, you focus on the opponent.
"This is a game where as a team we must not make mistakes. To be solid and not give space. Whether the opponent is from Cyprus or from the Premier League, it is the same."
Larnaca's season so far
AEK will come into the Conference League clash full of confidence after dismantling AZ Alkmaar 4-0 on matchday one. Granted, the Dutch side did have centre-back Alexandre Penetra sent off after only two minutes, but the Cypriot Cup holders made the advantage count.
Larnaca came mightily close to reaching the Europa League in the summer, making it through three rounds of qualifying, which included a dramatic penalty-shootout win over Serbian heavyweights Partizan Belgrade. But a 6-1 defeat to Norwegian side Brann in the play-off round meant they had to settle for a place in the Conference League.
However, this eventually may turn out to be a blessing. Larnaca reached the last 16 of this competition in 2022/23, only eliminated by eventual winners West Ham. That remains their only prior competitive European fixture against an English club.
Domestically, they have made a positive start to the league campaign, winning four of their first seven games to lie fifth in the table.
They are an attack-minded team, scoring 14 goals in the league alone so far. But a 4-2 defeat to domestic leaders Pafos highlighted that, at times, they can leave themselves open defensively.
The minimum aim for this team in 2025/26 will be to qualify for the Conference League knock-out stage, as well as match last season's fourth place finish in the league.
Larnaca also have the small matter of defending the Cypriot Cup they won last season, which enabled them to qualify for European competition.
The boss
Born in the Basque region of Spain, Imanol Idiakez spent his entire 16-year playing career in his native country. A ball-playing midfielder, Idiakez returned to Real Sociedad, where he started his playing career, to begin his coaching journey following retirement.
Looking after the club's 'B team', he subsequently coached several lower league teams in Spain, before moving to AEK Larnaca for his first spell as coach in 2016.
Coincidentally, he replaced the last manager to sit in the Selhurst Park away team dugout, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola. Winning the Cypriot Cup in 2018 was his first major honour as a manager.
Leaving Cyprus for a short 12-match spell as manager of Real Zaragoza in Spain's second tier, Idiakez swiftly returned to Larnaca. His second spell proved shorter, as he moved to join Unai Emery's coaching staff at Villarreal.
After two years of working as assistant, Idiakez returned to being a number one, with spells at Leganés and Deportivo. The latter was particularly successful, as the Spaniard achieved promotion in his debut campaign.
However, he left just two months into last season. Idiakez then replaced former Manchester United defender Henning Berg in the summer, for his third spell as Larnaca boss.
Stat Attack
- AEK Larnaca have scored in seven of their last eight matches.
- Palace are yet to concede in the UEFA Conference League, having played over 270 minutes.
- Four of Larnaca's last five matches have featured at least four goals.
- Eddie Nketiah has an overall scoring record in Europe's three competitions of one goal every four appearances.
Match Details
Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca
- Thursday, 23rd October
- 20:00 BST
- UEFA Conference League league phase
- Selhurst Park
- Tickets available here.