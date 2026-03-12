Rozada continued: "We know the level of the opponent very well. Tomorrow we expect to face a team that plays in the Premier League. We have to play the perfect game and do what we know. European games are different.

"It's clear from our side that we are debuting in a very difficult game and I hope we do well. Imanol and Inigo did an excellent job. I want us to play well and get the best possible result.

"The goal for every coach is to win. I know very well the level of the opponent but I trust my players and the work they have been doing all these months. AEK did an excellent job in Europe, I am optimistic.

"I am not thinking about the contract at the moment. My concentration is on the game because the opponent is of a high level. I am not worried about the contract, I know and understand the reality of football. Even after Crystal Palace, I will think about our next game, and then the next one that comes.

"I do not want to give percentages or probabilities. We know who the favourite is . We have the rematch at home. We are facing the favourite of our own pair. We will play our own game."