The midfielder’s incisive forward thinking has seen him lead the way for Palace in assists this season, with seven in all competitions – including two brilliant passes in last week’s 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

With Palace now turning their attentions to Europe and the UEFA Conference League Round of 16, they will need such creative talents to overcome an AEK Larnaca side who conceded just one goal in the league phase, and who kept a clean sheet at Selhurst Park on the way to snatching victory on matchday two.

And with last-chance tickets for tonight’s first leg still on sale, Wharton believes that the roar of the Selhurst crowd will help spur the Eagles on to break down such a miserly defence.

On the noise he anticipates in SE25 tonight for the Round of 16 first leg, Wharton explained at Palace’s pre-match press conference: “I think, naturally, atmospheres tend to be better in the evenings, no matter in which competition.

“And then, obviously, the further you get in a competition, there's going to be a bit more excitement. The thought of obviously getting through to the next round, the fans have probably got it in the back of their minds.

“You can definitely feel the atmosphere gets better and better the longer you go – and it's the same with every competition, even if it's the Premier League and it's the last few games and there's something to play for, the atmosphere just tends to get better and better.

“I think we can just use that to our advantage – it will help us."