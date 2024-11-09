How has Devenny performed at Palace so far?

In his first season in red and blue, Devenny made 31 appearances for the U21s, with six goals and four assists across all competitions.

He played a major part in the side’s progress towards winning the Premier League International Cup, scoring in the semi-final victory over Everton at Selhurst Park.

During the mid-season break in March, Devenny had his first taste of first-team experience, as he featured in the side’s friendly against Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt.

He also featured in the first-team side during their tour of the United States ahead of the 2024/25, playing in both games against West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Devenny started the first 10 games across all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign for the U21s, captaining the side and scoring twice and notching an assist.

His performances for the U21s also saw him earn a place in a Premier League matchday squad for the first time, featuring on the bench against Chelsea in September 2024.

Today, he plays from the start.