Who is Justin Devenny?
Born in Scotland, Northern Ireland Under-21s midfielder Justin Devenny joined Palace in the summer of 2023 from Scottish Championship side Airdrieonians.
He made his way up the ranks of the Kilmarnock Academy, along with a brief stint on loan at Broomhill FC, before joining the Diamonds initially in 2021/22 on loan, and then making the move permanent in 2022/23.
After helping the side to promotion to the Scottish Premiership at the end of 22/23, Devenny made the move to South London, and has since been a regular in Darren Powell’s U21s side.