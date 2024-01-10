With Jordan Ayew in action for Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations and the transfer window underway, January is once again shaping up to be an intriguing month - but there is plenty more to come.

An FA Cup third round replay against Everton at Goodison Park awaits, with the winner facing one of Luton Town and Bolton Wanderers in the fourth round. All the crucial FA Cup dates can be found below.

Plus, following the conclusion of the domestic football season, there is the tantilising prospect of Euro 2024 - with Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen set to come up against one another when England face Denmark in Munich in June.

Then attention will turn to the brand new campaign kicking off in August with the opening weekend of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

With news of pre-season plans, fixture lists and transfer window dates to come, there is plenty more to look forward to throughout the next 12 months.

And remember, every Palace fixture and announcement is added automatically to the Palace app, including friendlies! We'll also notify you of any fixture changes as soon as they happen. You can download it for free here.

Check out the table below for all the key dates you need to add to your diary: