If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Travel information

We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.

However, supporters should be aware that the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain. This is in place from 12:00 GMT through until the end of the game, and could affect fans travelling to the game, and in areas around the stadium.

Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Supporters are advised to check the latest information via TFL before they depart for Selhurst Park, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

Before you travel

Please ensure you have downloaded your tickets onto your phone before arrival at the stadium:

Log into the Official Crystal Palace app and navigate to your Fan Wallet by pressing: More (in bottom tray), Tickets, Access Fan Wallet. You will then see your Season Ticket or Match Ticket available to download. Click Add to Wallet. Then follow the on-screen instructions.

Ticket holders can also download their tickets onto their phones via the email they have been sent.

All ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

TICKETS

Tickets for this game are on general sale, and can be purchased online by clicking here. All supporters can purchase these, regardless of Membership status.

Please note, however, that if you wish to purchase online, you must have previously created an online account. If you do not have an account, but still wish to purchase, please visit the box office directly.

On the day of the game, supporters are also able to purchase tickets from the box office from 10:00.

For home supporters, we currently mainly have space in the Whitehorse Lane Stand. Please note that the home area in the Arthur Wait Stand is closed for this match.