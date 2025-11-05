If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

All ticket holders are kindly reminded to please download your match tickets to your iOS, Google or Android ticket wallet before travelling to ensure smooth access to the stadium. You can find out how to do so here.

Ticket availability

A limited number of tickets remain on sale for Thursday evening’s historic match at Selhurst Park, with supporters able to purchase up to four per client reference number.

Click here for more information or click here to book tickets.

A small number of Premium Hospitality packages for this match are also available.

Bag policy changes

Supporters are now permitted to bring bags into Selhurst Park, provided that they are small enough to fit safely beneath your seat.

Larger bags will need to be dropped off at the dedicated bag drop facility located in the main car park, at the information point. This facility will be managed by the Crystal Palace staff and is free of charge.

Palace for All

Supporters are reminded that antisocial behaviour of any kind – which includes inappropriate or offensive chanting – is strictly prohibited at Selhurst Park.

Please be mindful of your fellow fans at all times, particularly younger supporters among us, and help us to generate a positive atmosphere to accompany this historic occasion for South London.

A safe and respectful matchday environment for all is vital for protecting the game we love. Thank you for your continued support.

Travel advice

We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.

Supporters are, as always, advised to check the latest information via TFL before they depart for the ground, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

Parking

Supporters planning to drive should note that no parking will be available in the Sainsbury’s car park ahead of Thursday evening’s match.

Fans should also be aware that Sainsbury's store will close at 17:00 GMT.