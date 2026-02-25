Travel advice

We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.

Supporters are, as always, advised to check the latest information via TFL before they depart for the ground, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

Keep up-to-date on WhatsApp

Crystal Palace are proud to be relaunching our WhatsApp Channel, as a dedicated matchday service for our fans to receive important updates.

To follow Palace on WhatsApp Channels, simply click the link here on a device which has WhatsApp installed.

The Channel will serve as the home of matchday information, ensuring match-going supporters are kept as up-to-date as possible, as well as being sent the latest matchday content, including press conferences, team news and results. Find out more here.

Palace for All

Supporters are reminded that antisocial behaviour of any kind – which includes inappropriate or offensive chanting – is strictly prohibited at Selhurst Park.

Please be mindful of your fellow fans at all times, particularly younger supporters among us, and help us to generate a positive atmosphere to accompany this historic occasion for South London.

A safe and respectful matchday environment for all is vital for protecting the game we love. Thank you for your continued support.

Parking

Supporters planning to drive should note that no parking will be available in the Sainsbury’s car park ahead of Thursday evening’s match.

Fans should also be aware that Sainsbury's store will close at 17:00 GMT.

Before travelling to the stadium

All ticket holders are kindly reminded to please download your match tickets to your iOS, Google or Android ticket wallet before travelling to ensure smooth access to the stadium. You can find out how to do so here.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Zrinjski Mostar).

To download your new pass via the App, please follow the steps below: