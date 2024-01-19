IS THE MATCH ON TV?

Yes – this match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports, with the game kicking off at 12:30 (coverage starts at 11:00).

For UK supporters without access to TNT Sports, Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

CAN I WATCH IF I'M ABROAD?

International viewers can see TV listings here.

DON'T MISS A KICK

If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is the official Crystal Palace App.

UK supporters should consider Palace TV+, which offers live audio commentary via the App and cpfc.co.uk. Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

Also with the App, goal updates and other important notifications will be delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.

Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action, as well as our live blog featuring text commentary from our reporter at Selhurst Park, ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Even from well ahead of matchday, you can follow all the build-up to kick-off with pre-match news and video all in one place, including previews, interviews and all-important team news.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages – granting you not only access to live audio and video broadcasts, but also exclusive Premier League ticket access, digital matchday programmes and more! Explore our 23/24 Memberships here.