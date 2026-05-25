If you're not heading to Germany, here's how you can still watch and follow all the action from a monumental match for the Eagles, LIVE!

How can I watch Crystal Palace v Rayo Vallecano on TV in the UK?

The UEFA Conference League Final will be broadcast LIVE in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Coverage will start at 18:30 BST on TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, ahead of the 20:00 BST kick-off.

TNT Sports is available across all major TV platforms, offering a line-up of up to four TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4), and up to six digital or red-button channels (TNT Sports 5 to 10), and TNT Sports Ultimate plus TNT Sports Box Office HD. You can subscribe to TNT Sports through HBO Max, BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media.

Can I watch if I'm abroad?

Supporters outside of the UK can find a list of UEFA broadcast partners here.

How to listen to the Conference League Final

Alternatively, if you can't watch on TV, Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary to UK users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

A subscription also offers incredible value for supporters, with three different package options: an Annual pass (£37.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£5.49) or a Weekly pass (£3.99), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is already included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages.

Everything in one place – via the Official Palace App

If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is the official Crystal Palace App.

With the App, goal updates and other important notifications will be delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.

Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action, as well as our live blogs and galleries featuring commentary and visuals from our team of reporters in Germany – ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Even from well ahead of matchday, you can follow all the build-up to kick-off with pre-match news and video all in one place, including previews, interviews and all-important team news.