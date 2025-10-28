Will there be penalties?

In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, the game will go directly to a penalty shootout.

Where to watch Liverpool v Crystal Palace

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with Sky broadcasting every tie in the competition this season.

Fans who do not have a Sky subscription can also watch the game contract-free, by purchasing a NOW Sports Day or Flexible Month Membership.

For overseas supporters, selected matches will be made available via the EFL's international broadcast partners – you can find a full list of these partners on this page.

For UK-based supporters, Palace TV+ also offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.