Will there be penalties?

In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, the game will go directly to a penalty shootout.

Where to watch Arsenal v Crystal Palace

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with Sky broadcasting every tie in the competition this season.

Coverage starts at 19:30 GMT on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the 20:00 GMT kick-off.

Fans who do not have a Sky subscription can also watch the game contract-free, by purchasing a NOW Sports Day or Flexible Month Membership.

For overseas supporters, selected matches will be made available via the EFL's international broadcast partners – you can find a full list of these partners on this page.

For UK-based supporters, Palace TV+ also offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.