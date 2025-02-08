Are tickets still available?

Supporters can check here for ticket availability for this fixture.

Can I watch the game live on TV?

Yes – this match will be shown live in the United Kingdom on BBC iPlayer.

For international-based supporters, please click here for further information.

UK-based supporters can alternatively take advantage of Palace TV+'s live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

For supporters just looking to access the service on Sunday, a Weekly pass (£3.49) is the ideal option; if purchased on Monday, this will also grant access to live audio commentary of our Premier League match at home to Everton the following Saturday (15th February). Fans should note that a Weekly pass will auto-renew unless cancelled.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages – granting you not only access to live audio and video broadcasts, but also exclusive Premier League ticket access, digital matchday programmes and more! Explore our 24/25 Memberships here.

Extra-time

Supporters are reminded that the FA Cup proper is being played without replays this season.

Should the match end in a draw, extra-time and penalties will determine who will advance.

Don't miss a kick

If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is the official Crystal Palace App.

Also with the App, goal updates and other important notifications will be delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.

Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action, as well as our live blog featuring text commentary from our reporter at the game, ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Even from well ahead of matchday, you can follow all the build-up to kick-off with pre-match news and video all in one place, including previews, interviews and all-important team news.