Are tickets still available?

Tickets for this match have now sold out, and no further tickets will be made available for Sunday's fixture.

Can I watch the game live on TV?

No – this match is not being broadcast live in the UK or internationally.

For UK-based supporters, however, Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

For supporters just looking to access the service on Sunday, a Weekly pass (£3.49) is the ideal option; if purchased on Sunday, this will also grant access to live audio commentary of our two Premier League matches the following week away at Leicester City (Wednesday, 15th January) and West Ham United (Saturday, 18th January). Fans should note that a Weekly pass will auto-renew unless cancelled.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages – granting you not only access to live audio and video broadcasts, but also exclusive Premier League ticket access, digital matchday programmes and more! Explore our 24/25 Memberships here.

Don't miss a kick

If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is the official Crystal Palace App.

Also with the App, goal updates and other important notifications will be delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.

Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action, as well as our live blog featuring text commentary from our reporter at the game, ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Even from well ahead of matchday, you can follow all the build-up to kick-off with pre-match news and video all in one place, including previews, interviews and all-important team news.