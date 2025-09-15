If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Travel Information

Supporters should note that, due to safety reasons, there will be no trains calling at Thornton Heath between 18:45 – 20:00 BST and 21:45 – 23:45.

Norwood Junction station will operate with a normal service, while additional trains will call at Selhurst station. Wayfinders will be present at Selhurst to assist supporters with directions.

Please note, additionally, that engineering works will commence at 23:20 on the fast lines between Selhurst and Clapham Junction, and services will reduce around this time.

Sangley Road will be closed to all supporters between 17:00 and 23:00.

As always, we advise supporters to check their route before travelling, and aim to arrive as early as possible, to enjoy the pre-match buzz surrounding Selhurst Park.

Stadium access

Supporters should note the following:

Turnstile 5 will be closed; any supporters with a Turnstile 5 ticket must instead use Turnstile 4 .

. Home supporters in the Whitehorse Lane end are able to enter Selhurst Park via Turnstile 7, but must exit via Gate X .

. Exit gates D&E will be closed in the Arthur Wait home section. Fans will be directed to leave via Exit Gates F&G.

Conduct

Crystal Palace would like to remind supporters that acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, violence and entering the field of play, are criminal offences – which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.

As a club, we are clear that everyone is welcome at Palace. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual, or group of individuals, at Selhurst Park.

For the safety of all supporters:

It is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within the ground, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.

You must keep off the Selhurst Park pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted. Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.

Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited inside Selhurst Park.

Please respect our staff at all times. Abuse of staff will not be tolerated.

From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.

How to Report Abuse

Crystal Palace urge anyone who witnesses abuse to report it, either to the nearest steward, police officer or to our confidential text service on 07507 477 669.

Please include as much relevant information as possible, for example: RACISM, SMOKING, HOMOPHOBIA etc. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti- social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.

Anybody found guilty of discriminatory abuse towards any club employee, player, match official or supporter will receive an automatic club ban and may face criminal prosecution. The League and clubs are committed to working with the authorities to bring offenders to justice.

A safe matchday environment for all is vital for protecting the game we love. Thank you for your continued support.