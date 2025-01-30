If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Travel Disruption

Travel disruption is extremely likely to affect Crystal Palace supporters travelling to Old Trafford on Sunday.

The RMT union has announced strike action affecting Avanti West Coast services on Sundays until Sunday 25 May 2025, with heavily disrupted services between London and Manchester running on the day of the game.

Whilst subject to change, we advise that supporters heading to the North West consider making alternative arrangements, or travelling on the days before and after the match.

The National Rail Journey Planner should be used to plan rail journeys for, and check routes on, Sunday. Those travelling to the game should check their route before setting out and aim to arrive as early as possible.

We sympathise with those travelling for the inconvenience this will cause, and we know how desperately disappointing this is for supporters simply looking to make their way to the match in the most straightforward and sustainable fashion.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Manchester United's visiting supporters' guide here

Please click here to see bag restrictions & prohibited items and here for safety procedures.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Away turnstiles are located at the South East corner of the stadium and will open two hours prior to kick-off (12:00 GMT).

Tickets

Tickets for this match are now sold out, with a waiting list now open for all Season Ticket Holders and Members.

All tickets for this fixture are via digital download to your Apple or Google Wallet.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk as soon as you have purchased your ticket; they will then arrange for your ticket to be collected at Old Trafford.

Manchester United only allow PA tickets in certain areas of their stadium; for away fans, these are located at the back of our allocation. PA tickets are not allowed outside this area of the stadium.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!