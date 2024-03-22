Over 5,000 tickets have been sold for the Eagles' huge Championship match against Watford, which takes place in SE25 this Sunday, 24th March (kick-off 14:00 GMT) – and you can still join the crowd!

And with Palace entering the final five games of their season, still well in the Championship title mix, SE25 is set to enjoy a family-friendly celebration of football – with games, activities, and even the chance to meet the players.

Not entirely sure what to expect from Sunday? Allow us to break it down for you…

From 10:00

Our club shop and box office will open, allowing you to purchase last-minute tickets in person – although we still recommend purchasing your tickets online in order to take advantage of the lowest prices!

This can be done on the gate – so make sure you find out more here.

And remember, Season Ticket holders and Members can book tickets at even lower prices!