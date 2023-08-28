If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Plymouth Argyle's supporters' guide here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

PLEASE NOTE: All tickets for this fixture MUST be printed by supporters at home. These will be delivered in the confirmation email.

If you, or someone in your party has a disability, you can find further useful information by clicking here.

Tickets

Supporters can check for ticket availability for this match on the Crystal Palace ticketing website.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

In the event of a draw

Should the game end in a draw, the match will go straight to penalty kicks, with extra-time not used in the Carabao Cup until the semi-finals.