If you are in fact going to the game, make sure to read our attendees' guide here.

IS THE MATCH ON TV?

Competition regulations prevent video streaming of this match in all territories.

Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

For supporters just looking to access the service tonight, a Weekly pass (£3.49) is the ideal option; this will also grant access to live audio commentary against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (3rd September, 14:00). Fans should note that a Weekly pass will auto-renew unless cancelled.

Supporters can also purchase an Annual pass (£32.99) for unlimited access for a year or a Monthly pass (£4.99), both of which also auto-renew.