Palace for All
Crystal Palace would like to remind supporters that acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, are criminal offences which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.
As a club, we are clear that everyone is welcome at Palace. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual, or group of individuals, at Selhurst Park.
Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within the ground, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.
The Premier League and clubs are urging anyone who witnesses abuse to report it, either to the nearest steward, police officer or to our confidential text service on 07507 477 669.
Conduct
Crystal Palace would like to remind supporters that acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, violence and entering the field of play, are criminal offences - which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.
For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.
Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited inside Selhurst Park.
Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within grounds, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.
Please respect our staff at all times. Abuse of staff will not be tolerated.
Supporters are reminded to keep off the Selhurst Park pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.
Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.
From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.