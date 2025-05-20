If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Lap of appreciation

At full-time following Tuesday night’s game, the players and manager will head to the dressing room and undertake post-match media duties, before returning to the pitch to show their appreciation for your fantastic support throughout our historic 2024/25 season – one which has seen us break new ground as a football club, together.

Supporters are urged to remain in their seats at full-time to enjoy the lap of appreciation; a chance to bid farewell to club captain Joel Ward, after 13 years’ exemplary service; and an end-of-season address at the end of an unforgettable campaign.

Thank you, as always, for your fantastic support – we did it, and there’s more to come…