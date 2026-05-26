Things to see

The city centre

Leipzig’s compact and stunning historic centre is just a 30-minute stroll away from the Leipzig Stadium and is the perfect place to begin exploring.

Be sure to check out the Altes Rathaus (Old Town Hall), a beautiful Renaissance building sitting right in the heart of the main square, Marktplatz.

Thomaskirche (St Thomas' Church)

A must-visit for any music or history lovers, this 12th-century Lutheran church is the final resting place of legendary composer Johann Sebastian Bach, who spent 27 years of his life working as a choirmaster in the city.

Located in the western part of the inner city, it has played host to iconic historical figures including Martin Luther, Richard Wagner, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Völkerschlachtdenkmal (Monument to the Battle of the Nations)

Located slightly to the south of the city, this colossal 91-metre monument is one of the most iconic landmarks in Germany.

It commemorates the 1813 Battle of Leipzig, where Napoleon Bonaparte was defeated by the Sixth Coalition, which consisted of Russia, Prussia, Austria, and Sweden

You can climb the steps to the top viewing platform for breathtaking panoramic views across the entire city.