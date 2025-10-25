Where to watch Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Coverage will start at 12:30 GMT on Sky Sports Premier League.

Supporters not based in the United Kingdom can find out where to watch this match by clicking here and filtering by your country in the dropdown menu.

How to listen to Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary to UK users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace App.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is already included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages.