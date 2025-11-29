Where to watch Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Manchester United will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom.

Coverage will start at 11:00 GMT on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, ahead of the 12:00 kick-off.

Supporters not based in the United Kingdom can find out where to watch this match by clicking here and filtering by your country in the dropdown menu.

How to listen to Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary to UK users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace App.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is already included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages.