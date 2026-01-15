Where to watch Sunderland v Crystal Palace

Sunderland v Crystal Palace will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

For UK-based supporters, Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is already included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages.

Supporters not based in the United Kingdom can find out where to watch this match by clicking here and filtering by your country in the dropdown menu.