Their European dream of a second continental crown ended in the new Champions League play-off round, as Real Madrid progressed 6-3 on aggregate.

But a trip to the Etihad is still not an easy task. They may have had a major drop in standards compared to the last few seasons, but City have only lost three games in the league at home this season.

Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool have taken three points on their travels, with only one of those games coming since Christmas. An attack featuring the likes of Marmoush, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne will always cause teams problems, although Haaland is currently sidelined and De Bruyne recently announced will be leaving the club in the summer.

Guardiola put an end to speculation about his own potential departure by signing a new contract earlier this season, keeping him at the club until the end of next term with the option for a further year. The question, beyond this season, is whether he can rebuild a hugely successful squad that has become used to sitting atop the pile in the Premier League.

The boss

The most decorated manager of the modern generation, Pep Guardiola’s career in European football has been as transformative as it has been successful. His Barcelona side will go down as one of the greatest in the history of the game, with success in Germany with Bayern Munich and a dominant spell in England cementing his legacy.