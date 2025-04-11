Factfile
- Manager: Pep Guardiola
- Position: 6th
- Nickname: The Citizens
- Ground: Etihad Stadium
- Founded: 1880 (145 years ago)
What’s the story?
Last season, Manchester City became the first side in Premier League history to win four titles in a row. This season, they have broken another record for Pep Guardiola: the first time in his career he has lost four Premier League games in a row.
Seven games without a win in all competitions, including six defeats, was the longest barren run of Guardiola’s career, be it at Barcelona, Bayern Munich or in England.
City have recovered following the turn of the year, helped by January signing Omar Marmoush, and their season could yet end with silverware - they face Nottingham Forest in the other FA Cup semi-final later this month.