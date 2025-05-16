Factfile

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Position: 4th

Nickname: The Citizens

Ground: Etihad Stadium

Founded: 1880 (145 years ago)

Eagle Eye

Ahead of the 2025 FA Cup Final against Manchester City we spoke to football reporter Paul Hirst for the inside track on Palace's opponents. Paul has covered both Manchester City and Manchester United for The Times and The Sunday Times since 2016.

At the start of the season what were your expectations for Manchester City this year? And have performances matched how you thought it would go?

At the start of the season, I fully expected Manchester City to at least challenge for the title. The return of Ilkay Gundogan – captain from the Treble season – on a free transfer, was a great signing in my eyes and Savinho looked bright in pre-season too.

Results have been far worse than I expected, particularly in the autumn. It was a very strange feeling watching a team that had been so dominant for the best part of a decade, go on a run of one win in 13 matches.

How important has the FA Cup become to Manchester City’s season – particularly after going out of Europe so early in comparison to previous seasons?

Pep Guardiola is a serial winner so going without a trophy for just the second season in his City career is almost unthinkable. Even if they win the FA Cup, their season will be defined as a failure, but it will at least give them silverware and a confidence boost ahead of the Club World Cup.

Guardiola, in fairness, has always treated the FA Cup as a proper competition and has very rarely rested key players. He has taken it very seriously, which is why he has won it twice.