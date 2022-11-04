Preview

Palace kicked off their warm weather training camp by recovering twice from a goal down to draw with Turkish champions Trabzonspor, with Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta finding the back of the net.

“The tempo was really good, I was pleased with the tempo,” Patrick Vieira told Palace TV after the game. “We tried to respect the way we want to play the game.

“We showed there is still a lot of work to be done. We conceded those two goals, we were playing offside but not well coordinated and there were individual mistakes.

“But with the possession that we had we have to create more, so we will have a couple of weeks before the first game against Fulham. We are in a good place.”

The Eagles have only one fixture remaining in Turkey before taking on Real Valladolid at Selhurst Park, before Fulham's visit on Boxing Day.