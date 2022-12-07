Build-up: Palace back in action to face Trabzonspor

13:40

You’ve seen last week’s game – now time to cast your eyes forward to today’s opposition: Trabzonspor.

After a near-four decade drought, the side known at home as Black Sea Storm won the title last season, sparking wild celebrations in Trabzon.

They are back in the hunt this season, sitting just six points off the summit with a game in hand and plenty of know-how and momentum behind them.

Palace fans will certainly recognise some of their more storied players, including Napoli legend Marek Hamsik; ex-Barcelona and Spain defender Marc Bartra; and Trezeguet, who was playing Premier League football with Aston Villa earlier this year.

Last time out

This is the second match of Palace’s break after they got back to action at Selhurst Park last weekend, taking on Brazilian side Botafogo – and more than a thousand travelling fans.

