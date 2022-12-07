Build-up: Palace back in action to face Trabzonspor

Refresh this page periodically for all the latest build-up from Turkey.
Palace are taking on Turkish champions Trabzonspor in the first of two huge fixtures on a warm weather break - follow all the build-up below!
13:40
You’ve seen last week’s game – now time to cast your eyes forward to today’s opposition: Trabzonspor.
After a near-four decade drought, the side known at home as Black Sea Storm won the title last season, sparking wild celebrations in Trabzon.
They are back in the hunt this season, sitting just six points off the summit with a game in hand and plenty of know-how and momentum behind them.
Palace fans will certainly recognise some of their more storied players, including Napoli legend Marek Hamsik; ex-Barcelona and Spain defender Marc Bartra; and Trezeguet, who was playing Premier League football with Aston Villa earlier this year.
Read our in-depth preview HERE.
Last time out
13:20
This is the second match of Palace’s break after they got back to action at Selhurst Park last weekend, taking on Brazilian side Botafogo – and more than a thousand travelling fans.
Recap all the action by clicking HERE – or watch the highlights below.
Welcome to Turkey
13:00
It’s winter in London: cold weather, grey skies and rainy afternoons.
But in Antalya? Not a bit of it.
The sun is shining and it’s time to kick-off Palace’s warm-weather break as the Eagles take on Turkish champions Trabzonspor.
Stay tuned for all the build-up before the action gets underway!