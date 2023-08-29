Factfile

Manager: Steven Schumacher

Last season: 1st (EFL League One)

Nickname: The Pilgrims

Ground: Home Park

Founded: 1886 (137 years ago)

What's the story?

It's perhaps not quite the same distance as Devon to Massachusetts – they journey undertaken by the Pilgrims to reach the New World in 1620 – but while a lengthy enough journey from Selhurst to Home Park awaits Palace fans on Tuesday, they will come up against a club on quite the metaphorical journey in recent seasons.

The Championship is as high as Plymouth Argyle have ever climbed in the post-war era, but they have recently struggled to remain there: a run of six seasons between 2004 and 2010 ended in back-to-back relegations and another six-season spell, this time in EFL League Two.

Yet Argyle's last four years have seen greener days return again to Devon, promotion via points-per-game in the curtailed 2019/20 campaign under Ryan Lowe setting up a relatively rapid rise in League One.

The departure of Lowe to Preston North End in early December 2021 was a blow to the Green Army, but under his replacement Steven Schumacher – Lowe's assistant during that rise – their good form continued, fuelled by the goals of Rangers academy product Ryan Hardie.

Inconsistencies in 2021/22 were addressed last season as Argyle dominated a talented League One pack to win the competition outright, an eye-catching 31 league victories seeing the Green Army pick up 101 points and pip the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday to first place.

This talented Plymouth team have began their latest Championship campaign with a win, a draw and two defeats – both in unfortunate circumstances in the final seconds of injury time – thus far.

Can the Pilgrims' latest second-tier venture stay afloat? Time will tell.