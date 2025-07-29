Two hour-long practice games will take place, each 30 minutes per half (60 minutes in total), kicking-off at 13:00 BST (14:00 local time) and 14:20 BST (15:20 local time) respectively.

Later this week, the Eagles will face FC Augsburg at the Hofmaninger Stadium, with two matches (this time 90 minutes) taking place at 15:00 BST (16:00 local time) and at 17:00 BST (18:00 local time).

With all four games being shown LIVE, Palace TV+ remains the best way to watch our build-up to the 25/26 season.

But first, let's get to know Mainz 05...