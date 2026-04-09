ACF Fiorentina arrive at Selhurst Park in-form and confident.

After a difficult start to the season, savvy tactical changes to begin the calendar year have brought strong results to La Viola.

Using this newfound success and confidence, Fiorentina are now pushing to reach their fourth consecutive UEFA Conference League semi-final – and what could be a third final – hoping to finally lift the trophy.

A poor start

Fiorentina began the season as an aggressive five-at-the-back side who defended high up the pitch to win the ball back early. Unfortunately, this system simply didn’t work.

New manager Paolo Vanoli was brought in on the 7th November 2025, but little changed – both tactically and in the team’s results – during his first two months.

Fiorentina continued to deploy a back five and found themselves bottom-of-the-table in Serie A on New Year's Day.

Issues existed both in attack and defence. In attack, La Viola could not finish quality chances. Despite ranking sixth in xG for Serie A (25.2), they ranked 16th in Goals (17) – the most drastic underperformance in the league.

Fiorentina were not struggling to create chances, they were struggling to finish them.

Defensively, Fiorentina’s 2025 was marked by poor organisation. Too many holes were left behind the press and opponents exploited these often.

The Viola conceded the most goals (28) in Serie A through 2025 and ranked 16th in xGA (27.9). Similar GA and xGA show Fiorentina were not “unfortunate,” but simply conceded too many chances – at least to begin with.