In their head coach's words...

Fiorentina possess a fine record in the UEFA Conference League, having reached the Final in 2022/23 and 2023/24 – losing to West Ham United and Olympiacos – and the semi-finals last season.

They therefore head into their quarter-final with Palace having advanced from the quarter-finals in each of the competition's three previous iterations, but arrive at Selhurst Park with a lengthy injury list to contend with.

Head coach Paolo Vanoli has won 11 of his 29 matches in charge of La VIola since arriving in November, steering his team away from the Serie A relegation zone – but will have to contend without top scorer Kean in SE25, as he confirmed at his pre-match press conference.

"Moise has been carrying this shin issue for a very long time,” he said. “After yesterday’s training he felt pain and today he was not able to make it.

"We are considering whether to play him against Lazio [next Monday]" – which might spell a return for the Italy international for the second leg in Florence.