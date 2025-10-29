Factfile

Manager: Arne Slot

Nickname: The Reds

Ground: Anfield

Founded: 1892 (133 years ago)

In their manager's words...

Liverpool boss Arne Slot gave credit to the Eagles for winning the last meeting between the two sides in September, when Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to fire in an injury-time winner.

"Of course, we have already faced Palace in the Premier League this season," he writes in the matchday programme. "And the result on that occasion was not what we would have hoped for. Credit to Palace for that.

"Their winning goal came very late on that occasion after we had equalised following a difficult first half for us, so we should be aware not just of the problems they can cause but also of their ability to keep going until the final whistle.

"At the time of writing these notes I have not made a final decision on the squad that we will use for this game – there is a need to train and to check on availability – but whichever players we use have to be ready to face a team like Palace."