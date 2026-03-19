In their manager's words...

With Larnaca picking up a win in domestic action on Monday night, they now turn their attentions to reaching the last eight of the UEFA Conference League.

And with the tie in the balance after last week's 0-0 draw in South London Spanish coach Javi Rozada, appointed earlier this month, has belief his team will get the job done.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Rozada said: "We are, as you know, very excited about the match we have tomorrow.

"I believe it is a game in which we can write history for the country and we are lucky — I have been here for a while — but we have very responsible players, who I believe have fought hard to have this opportunity here, in our stadium.

"We are convinced that we will play a good game and that we will manage to qualify."